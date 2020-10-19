ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Imran Khan has emphasised on reforestation in the country to save the future of the coming generations. The Prime Minister was speaking at the Clean-Green Index Encouragement awards distribution ceremony here on Monday.

The Prime Minister said, “We have set an ambitious target of planting ten billion trees, while keeping our cities clean by managing solid waste is next objective.” He said that efforts are also being made to generate electricity from the solid waste as is being done in the rest of the world. He said, “We have to clean air and water pollution, for which we have to first change the mind-set of the people to make them realise its importance.” The Prime Minister hinted at introducing a system of reward and punishment to overcome climate change hazards. He said that deputy commissioners and other officials, who perform well in this movement of Clean-Green Pakistan, should be rewarded and this should be reflected in their Annual Confidential Reports as well. Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam briefed that Attock and Bannu districts clinched the first position on the climate change index in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa respectively.

The award ceremony of Clean Green Index of nineteen competing cities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was held. The Prime Minister launched the Clean Green Pakistan Movement on 25th November last year. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a huddle on Monday of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to deliberate over the present political situation in the country as the moot concluded the session having taken ‘key decisions’. The ruling party mulled over options to bring back Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan, who has been in England for his medical treatment, and has decided taking steps to expedite his return.

According to the details of the top-level government huddle, the members discussed an anti-state narrative undertaken by the opposition parties in the country to which the PM noted that corruption cases against the opposition parties’ leaders will see their logical conclusion at all costs.

The government moot concurred on a decision that the opposition will not be availed any concessions any more while the PM has reportedly apprised the party leaders of the guidelines laid out to act from this moment. The sources present in the meeting confirmed that PM Khan has strictly instructed the party leaders that there will be no compromise on the implementation of the law and said that those that transgress from the law will be dealt with an iron hand. The meeting responding to the narrative of opposition and their power shows noted that the approach taken by the opposition parties to ‘malign state institutions’ will be duly retaliated. TLTP