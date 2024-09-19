Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reaffirmed his commitment to working closely with the British leadership to strengthen relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom, emphasizing that their long-standing ties could be further enhanced through cooperation in various areas.

Talking to British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of prioritising government’s initiatives, particularly the economic challenges being faced by the country.

He emphasised the need for enhanced coordination and cooperation on trade and investment, climate change, social connectivity, and regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest.

He stated that millions of Pakistanis residing in Britain served as a vital link between the two countries, playing a key role in enhancing bilateral relations.

The prime minister also extended his best wishes to King Charles, while the British High Commissioner conveyed good wishes for Pakistan on behalf of the British Government.