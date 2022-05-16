<!-- wp:image {"width":1058,"height":648} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.app.com.pk\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/05\/WhatsApp-Image-2022-05-16-at-1.39.29-PM-696x426.jpeg" alt="" width="1058" height="648"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Shehbaz Sharif<\/a> on Monday expressing his displeasure over the delay in procurement of wheat by the provinces stressed completion of the process by June 1.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>He directed the Minister for Food Security and Research to set up an urgent committee for transparent distribution of imported wheat in the provinces.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The prime minister said the people could not be made to suffer and the federal government would provide flour at a lower price.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>He directed to fix the price of 10 kg flour at Rs 490 at the <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">Utility Stores <\/a>and also stressed steps to ensure the same price in open market in the provinces.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>He said such a delaying approach could not be tolerated and vowed that the federal government would extend all possible assistance to provinces.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>He said beyond politics, the federal government would do everything possible to help the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>PM Sharif said serving the poor was the responsibility of the<a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> government.<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->