ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the authorities

concerned to take all necessary measures to bring down prices of essential

commodities to give maximum relief to common man.

The prime minister issued these directions while chairing a meeting to

review the overall economic situation in the country on Monday.

The prime minister said, “Like our exemplary response to Covid-19

pandemic, we are working hard to mitigate negative impacts of

international inflation, especially in petroleum products and food items.”

He said that it is the government's top priority to stabilise macroeconomic

indicators in the country to spur economic growth.

Earlier, the prime minister was briefed about the overall economic situation

in the country. He was also apprised of inflationary trend in the

international commodity market and petroleum prices.

The meeting was attended by Economic Affairs Minister Omar Ayub Khan,

Energy Minister Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Industries Minister

Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Information Minister Ch Fawad Hussain,

Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam, Planning Minister

Asad Umar, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser on

Finance Shaukat Tarin, Special Assistant to PM Dr Shehbaz Gill and

Governor State Bank Dr Reza Baqir.

Separately, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the government is

focused on lasting economic stability in the country. The prime minister

said this while talking to renowned businessman Aqeel Karim Dhedi who

called on him on Monday.

The prime minister said that despite Covid-19, the government has been

successful in carrying out medium to long term economic reforms and as a

result the country’s economic profile is stable. He underlined the

importance of growth in the large-scale manufacturing sector that will

bring employment opportunities for skilled workers.

Aqeel Karim Dhedi appreciated the government's measures for economic

revival in the country. He termed them having far-reaching positive

impacts for the industrial growth and economic growth of the country.

Advisor on Finance Shaukat Tarin was also present in the meeting.