PM directs for fair disbursement of subsidies to beneficiaries

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed that special attention be paid to the system of disbursement of subsidy in a fair, transparent and efficient manner to the beneficiaries. The Prime Minister said this while chairing a meeting here on Wednesday to review progress in the ongoing reform process in the power sector. Imran Khan instructed to prepare a roadmap, while keeping in view the reforms in the power sector, power generation, needs, ups and downs in power usage in different months of the year, cost of production, sales and revenue and impact of electricity on other sectors to bring the power sector out of crisis. Besides, a mechanism should be adopted to fulfil electricity needs of all the other sectors. The Prime Minister said that the power sector is facing a serious crisis. He said not only the common man, but the industrial sector is adversely affected by expensive electricity agreements. He said a mountain of circular debt was established in a bid to provide cheap electricity to consumers and the government exchequer is facing this burden. The Prime Minister was given a detailed briefing about taking ahead the ongoing reform process in the power sector and time frame set for this purpose to achieve various targets. TLTP