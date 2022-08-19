ISLAMABAD: On Thursday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issued instructions to launch a detailed plan to transform the agricultural sector urgently in order to boost agricultural production, lower imports of agricultural products, and enhance the standard of living for the nation’s farming community.

A meeting on revamping the agricultural industry was presided over by the PM. The prime minister requested that all responsible ministries urgently draught a reform strategy beginning with the following growing season and present it to him within two days.

He instructed that when creating the reform plan, the impacts of climate change on the farming sector should be taken into account.In their recommendations, the eight subcommittees the PM established to overhaul the agricultural industry recommended short intermediate and long-term reform strategies. briefings in-depth on topics such wheat, cotton, cooking oil, fertilisers, agribusiness, water sources, climate change, and agricultural machinery from the leaders of the subcommittees.

The recommendations included specific steps for boosting the yield of wheat, cotton, & edible oil in the upcoming rabi and kharif seasons, as well as low-cost access to the newest farm equipment, subsidies for urea and DAP, production goals with provisions for exporting excess crops, certified seeds, effective irrigation water use, and prompt loan approval for farmers.

The prime minister declared that farmers would get incentives from the government on an urgent basis. He added that the businesses selling unapproved seeds and pesticide should be dealt with rigorously and that the government will make sure that farmers are given access to certified pesticides and planting at a lower rate.

According to PM Sharif, the agricultural research facilities that provide high-quality seeds domestically would be supported and encouraged. The government will lend money to farmers so they may buy the newest agricultural equipment.