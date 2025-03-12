ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed the cabinet members to gear up for an extraordinary performance to achieve economic transformation of the country and face scrutiny to come up to the public expectations.The prime minister in his televised opening remarks at the meeting of the federal cabinet chaired by him, underscored that Pakistan’s economic growth was the most critical concern that was achievable through improving performance in important sectors like agriculture, commerce, trade, finance, IT, mines and minerals and maritime.

Welcoming the newly inducted cabinet members, he accorded his firm belief and trust in them and called them dedicated individuals “capable of doing the task” with sincere efforts and devotion.He underlined that Railways needed to be revived completely whereas the Maritime Affairs Ministry had huge potential to achieve economic growth.