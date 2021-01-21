While speaking at a public gathering at Wana, South Waziristan, Prime Minister (PM) declared operationalisation of internet services in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) merged districts. Provision of the internet facility was one of the key demands of the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas’ (FATA) youth. The importance of digital connectivity grew manifold during the pandemic, especially for the students.

The announcement means that the PM has recognised the genuineness of the protests on this issue. The demonstrations of the youth have finally been answered but partially. The issue will only settle down when the state provides 3G and 4G services to remaining areas too. Nevertheless, the government deserves credit for taking the initiative. Access to the digital world will open up new avenues of learning and employment for the youngsters.

The PM’s address at Wana suggests that his vision for the merged areas’ development is ambitious. While Khan wants to uplift the lives of the people through Ehaass programme, the stipend plan alone cannot accomplish the goal. The officials need to do more in this regard. Post-merger, the region has not seen a substantial change both in human and infrastructural developments. The authorities cite the lack of financial resources for the halt. The state can ensure the socio-economic uplift of residents of far-flung areas if the required funds for infrastructural development are arranged promptly.