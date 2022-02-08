Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday decided to launch a public relations campaign for his party’s success in the local government elections.

A meeting of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) took place in Islamabad on Monday under the chairmanship of the prime minister, during which the premier issued directives for preparing a schedule of public meetings in connection with the local government elections, says a news report. The meeting also discussed the distribution of tickets and considered recommendations for mayors in major cities.

Imran said the organizational structure of the party would be formed, adding that workers were a valuable asset to the PTI and the tickets will be distributed on merit, says a news report.

He said the people of Pakistan had “no better option than the PTI” and that the party will contest the elections with full force. The premier briefed the CEC meeting about his visit to China and issued directives to make details of the successful tour public.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had chalked out a plan to launch a countrywide mass contact campaign to mobilize the party at the grassroots level, besides highlighting the government’s major initiatives. “Prime Minister Imran Khan would himself lead the campaign on the desire of PTI parliamentarians,” he said while briefing the media about the decisions taken in the party’s Central Executive Committee meeting. He said PTI was the only party, which had the largest public meetings held across the country to its credit.

Farrukh said the provincial presidents had been asked to arrange party conventions, as it was their responsibility to mobilize the party on the ground. According to the plan, the prime minister, who was also the PTI’s chairman, would address the large public gatherings to be arranged in the breadth and length of the country. On February 9, he said, Imran Khan would be in Faisalabad to launch the ‘health card’, which would provide a family free medical treatment of up to Rs1 million. The people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab, and Gilgit-Baltistan were already availing themselves of free treatment facilities, he added.