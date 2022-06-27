ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday ordered the relevant authorities to finish the model prison that has been under construction in the capital but has been delayed for the past ten years.

A six-person committee led by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan was established by the prime minister in response to the delay to assess the prison project. Other members include the Chief Commissioner of Islamabad, the Chairman of the Capital Development Authority, and Secretaries of the Interior, Housing, and Planning Ministries (CDA).

The committee’s report was requested by the prime minister within a week.

According to the PM Office, Dr. Tauqeer Shah, the secretary to the prime minister, signed the notification of the directive.

Due to a lack of funding, the construction of an international-standard jail in Islamabad was unable to be finished.

The prisoners from Islamabad have been housed in Adiala Jail for the past 60 years due to the building’s non-construction.