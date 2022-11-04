ISLAMABAD: In order to discuss Imran Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and the situation in the nation, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called an important meeting on Friday.

The central leadership of the ruling coalition will take part in a consultative meeting in Islamabad. Discussions at the meeting will centre on the state of the nation as a whole, the PTI’s long march, the Wazirabad murder, and the tactics the ruling coalition will employ going forward.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Shehbaz has vehemently condemned the shooting in Gujranwala and demanded a quick report on the occurrence.The Prime Minister instructed the Interior Minister to request a report from the Chief Secretary of Punjab and Inspector General of Punjab Police right away.