PM constitutes cabinet committee on disposal of legislative business

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has constituted a cabinet committee for the disposal of legislative cases. The committee, which will be headed by Minister for Law and Justice Dr Farogh Naseem as its chairman, will examine whether a fresh legislation or amendments in the existing laws are in line with the constitutional scheme and not in violation of any existing law, and fall within the mandate of parliament. The committee will also have the mandate to examine the contents of fresh legislation and rules as well as amendments to the existing laws and rules and give its recommendations as to whether the same are in line with the policy of the government or constitutional and legislative scheme.