PM committed to accountability of all corrupt elements in country: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to accountability of all corrupt elements in the country.Talking to media in Islamabad; he said that Nawaz Sharif’s narrative was aimed at creating uncertainty and chaos in the country. Shibli said that PML -N leader’s stance is fake and based on double standards as a result voices are being raised on Nawaz’s narrative within his own party. He said that some of PML-N members understood that their leader was using them for his personal interests. Referring to political movement of opposition parties against the government the Minister termed it as baseless and without any solid reason because they want to create chaos and disturbance in the country. Shibli Faraz said that the noose was tightened on PML-N leadership due to NAB’s cases. NNI