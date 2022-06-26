In an effort to eradicate the threat of terrorism from the nation, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to reinstate the provinces’ participation in carrying out the National Action Plan (NAP).

On Sunday, the country’s overall security situation was discussed at a meeting that the prime minister presided over in Lahore.

He was given an update on the state of law and order in the province, any threats from terrorism, and the steps being done to stop the scourge during the meeting.

The prime minister said at the huddle that the increase in terrorism-related occurrences was caused by people’s ignorance of the province’s involvement in implementing the NAP over the previous four years.

He claimed that performance was the only way to change the public’s perception of the police and other law enforcement institutions. In order to revive the national economy and advance the nation, he claimed that maintaining peace and order in the nation was essential.

The premier asked the provincial administration to take action to protect people’s lives and property while also expressing concern over the spike in street crimes in Punjab province.

At the meeting, the implementation of the measures to stop the financing of terrorism as well as pertinent laws was reviewed.

The law enforcement authorities’ conduct in carrying out the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) action plan was praised by the prime minister.

He asserted that the entire country was unified in its fight against terrorism and supported the nation’s military forces.

“Until terrorism is eradicated, our fight will continue. He said, “Pakistan’s security and defense will never be compromised by the government.