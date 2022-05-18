<!-- wp:image {"width":983,"height":737} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.app.com.pk\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/04\/maryam-4.jpg" alt="PM chairs polio task force meeting after a case reported in Waziristan: Marriyum" width="983" height="737"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>ISLAMABAD:Minister for Information and Broadcasting<a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link"> Marriyum Aurangzeb <\/a>said on Wednesday Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was chairing the National Polio Task Force meeting after a polio case was reported in North Waziristan.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>https:\/\/twitter.com\/Marriyum_A\/status\/1526800036566294528?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1526800036566294528%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.app.com.pk%2Fnational%2Fpm-<a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">chairs-polio-task-force<\/a>-meeting-after-a-case-reported-in-waziristan-marriyum%2F<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>In a tweet, the minister said she was sad to know that polio has resurged again in North Waziristan.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cWith unity of thought and action, grit and commitment loop holes must be plugged in<a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> areas facing<\/a> the problems without any delay to eradicate polio from Pakistan\u201d, she remarked.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->