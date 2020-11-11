ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the 43rd meeting of Council of Common Interests (CCI) here on Wednesday. The Chief Ministers of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and Balochistan attended the meeting. While taking a serious note of the critical issue of malnutrition and stunted growth among children, the CCI unanimously agreed upon launching of a development project “Tackling Malnutrition Induced Stunting in Pakistan” with a total cost of approximately Rs. 350 billion and duration of 5 years (FY 2020-25). It was agreed that 50 % cost i.e. Approx. Rs. 175 billion will be provided by Federal Government and equal distribution to be made by Provincial Governments for 5 years.This project will target 30% of the total population of country with 15 million women of reproductive age group and 3.9 million children under the age of 2 years through nutrition interventions. It was agreed that the Federal Government will provide for nutrition supplementary commodities, capacity building of new & existing healthcare workers, research & monitoring while as provinces will contribute towards implementation through involvement of existing LHWs, Community Health Workers, target population identification, program management, institutional arrangement, evaluation and data sharing. The CCI considered request of Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for one-time permission to swap / substitute arrangement of one exploration block with another prospective block within the province. The CCI accorded one-time approval for the swap with the condition that commitments accruing out of previous award of block should be completed and Petroleum Division should incorporate a time limit for such swap so that future requests are catered for.The CCI also reviewed implementation status of previous decisions. Keeping in view the importance of developing a consensus on energy issues of the country, it was decided that next meeting of the CCI be called in first month of next year to finalize issues related to costs of electricity, gas & fuel; and to resolve water related issues. Prime Minister emphasized that energy issues carry a national impact and it is necessary that a consensus is developed among the provinces where a win-win result is achieved for the benefit of the people of Pakistan.

In another meeting Prime Minister congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment and extended best wishes for a fruitful term .The Prime Minister underlined the importance of SEZs, relocation of industry, and enhanced productivity in agriculture sector. During the meeting, mutual support on issues of core national interest for Pakistan and China was reaffirmed. Ambassador thanked the Prime Minister for receiving him and assured that China will fully support speedy completion of CPEC projects as well as industrialization in Pakistan and will deepen cooperation with Pakistan in agriculture sector