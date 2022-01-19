ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan called Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed on Tuesday to offer condolences after an attack claimed by Yemen’s Houthi militia left three people, including a Pakistani national, dead and six injured.

The Abu Dhabi police had said that three people were killed and six wounded when three fuel tankers exploded in the industrial Musaffah area near storage facilities of oil firm ADNOC. The state media said those killed were two Indians and a Pakistani.

The UAE is part of the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthi rebels in Yemen. The Houthi militia has often carried out such attacks against Saudi Arabia but it was rare it targeted the UAE. The Gulf state has vowed to hit back at those who carried out the attacks.

During the telephonic conversation, Imran “strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack by Houthi militia on civil facilities”, said a statement issued by the PM’s Office. He offered deepest condolences to the families of all the victims and prayed for a speedy recovery of the injured.

According to the statement, “The prime minister expressed solidarity with the leadership, government, and people of the United Arab Emirates.”

He underlined that such attacks cannot be justified and stressed the immediate cessation of these attacks, which continue to pose a grave threat to regional peace and security.

The crown prince thanked the premier for the “strong expression of support, and also offered condolence on the sad demise of a Pakistani national who died in the tragic incident,” the statement added.