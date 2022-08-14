ISLAMABAD: On Sunday, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif urged citizens to participate actively in the monsoon plantation effort in order to reverse the harmful effects of climate change.

The prime minister claimed that the effects of climate change were being felt all around the world while speaking to the press after planting a sapling as part of a monsoon plantation programme.

He claimed that Pakistan was likewise preparing for the effects of climate change and global warming, including the devastating effects of torrential rains and flash floods.

He claimed that rivers were drying up and glaciers were melting as a result of the unfavourable effects of climate change.

The country’s generations’ future must be saved, the prime minister emphasised, calling for drastic measures and the development of awareness campaigns.

I want to appeal to everyone to engage in the programme, increase forest area, and make Pakistan green,” he concluded.

He also praised Senator Sherry Rehman, the minister for climate change, for her efforts.