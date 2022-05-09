<!-- wp:image {"width":916,"height":695} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.app.com.pk\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/05\/uploads8095711031279-shehbaz-sharif_1.jpg" alt="Legal action to be taken against Imran's anti-state speech in Abbottabad: PM Shehbaz" width="916" height="695"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister<a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link"> Shehbaz Sharif <\/a>on Monday banned the export of sugar to keep stabilized the stock and price of commodity in the country.\u00a0<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The prime minister also ordered strict measures against the smuggling of sugar. <\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>PM Shehbaz Sharif said it was important to first meet the needs of the people and<a class="rank-math-link" href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/"> stabilize<\/a> the prices of sugar in the country.\u00a0\u00a0<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>He ordered strict action against hoarders and profiteers who were creating an artificial shortage of sugar.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The prime minister also directed the agencies concerned to keep abreast of the effective implementation of his orders.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>He warned that in case of negligence, the <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">relevant officers<\/a> and staff would be held responsible.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->