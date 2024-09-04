Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has awarded Rs 2.5 million to excavator driver Mohibullah for saving the lives of people in flood to acknowledge his courage and spirit of serving humanity.

The PM invited Mohibullah at the Prime Minister’s House in Islamabad today who risked his life and recovered the people trapped in the flash flood in Qila Abdullah.

PM Shehbaz Sharif announced provision of free education to Mohibullah’s children up to university level as well as free health facilities for his family members.

The PM stated that all nations including him were proud of him for helping distressed people and saving precious human lives.