ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday assured the cabinet that his government would implement the agreement with the TLP and would release Saad Rizvi and end the ‘banned’ status of his party.

Talking about the issue of release of TLP Chief Saad Hussain Rizvi, the PM said his government would assist to release Saad Rizvi.

In the meeting, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi was also given an important task on the matter of the banned TLP and its chief. This was also decided in the cabinet meeting that Shah Mehmood Qureshi would be the focal person on the matter of TLP and its agreement with the government. The PM also directed all the ministers and members of the cabinet to consult Shah Mehmood Qureshi on any issue related to the TLP. The Cabinet was briefed about introduction of Electronic Voting machines and voting rights for overseas Pakistanis. Advisor Finance provided a briefing on comparative prices of essential items. The Cabinet was informed that Consumer Price Index recorded a weekly increase of 1.23 %. Prices of 22 essential items remained unchanged. Except for Vegetable Oil and Tea, prices of other items including flour, pulses, tomato, onion, chicken and petroleum products, Pakistan has lowest prices in the region. The Cabinet was informed that prices of flour, pulses and sugar are higher in Sind as compared to other provinces. Cabinet expressed concern over higher prices of essential commodities in Sind. In order to provide subsidy on essential commodities to the poor, Cabinet accorded in-principle approval for Ehsaas Targeted Commodity Subsidy Program.

Ministries of Commerce and Information and Broadcasting briefed the Cabinet regarding vacant positions of CEOs/Heads of Organizations. Commerce Ministry informed that existing vacancies are not being filled as these organizations are being merged. Ministry of Information and Broadcasting informed that process of appointments is underway. Cabinet approved amendment in Rules of Business, 1973. After the amendment, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defence will undertake maintenance of their buildings and will only require an NOC from Minister of Housing.

Cabinet approved re-appointment of Brig. (R) Shujah Hassan Khurazmi S.I.(M) as CEO Pakistan Steel Mills for further one year.

Cabinet received a briefing regarding development of sector E-12 of Islamabad. Cabinet approved appointments to the Boards of Governors of Sheikh Zayed Postgraduate Medical Institute Lahore and Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences Islamabad. Board member of Sheikh Zayed Postgraduate Medical Institute Lahore include Prof. Sajid Maqbool, Dr. Rashid Naeem Siddiqui, Syed Naved Amjad Andrabi, Ms. Sharmeen Ahmed Khan, Umair Umar Virk and Niaz A. Malik. Board Members of PIMS Islamabad include Ms. Samina Rizwan and Ms. Farhana Azim. Cabinet approved placement of 41 instruments adopted by International Labour Conference before the Parliament. Cabinet approved alteration in the nomination of Ex-Officio Directors on the Boards of companies under the purview of Petroleum Division. Cabinet approved appointment of Mr. Muhammad Sulaiman Malik as CEO Central Power Generation Company Ltd. and approved additional charge of Mr. Tanveer Ahmed Jaffri as CEO LakhraPower Generation Company Ltd. Cabinet approved appointment of Mr. Bilal Arshad as CEO, Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO). Cabinet approved nomination of Lt. Gen. (R) Engr. Javed Mahmood Bukhari, Rector NUST Islamabad and Engr. Rehan Abdul Baqi, Vice Chancellor, Institute of Space Technology, Islamabad as Members of Pakistan Engineering Council for term of year 2021-24. Cabinet ratified decisions taken by Economic Coordination Committee in its meeting held on 28th October, 2021. Cabinet ratified decisions taken by Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC) in its meeting held on 28th October, 2021. Cabinet approved notification of establishment of “Federal Government Properties Management Authority (FGPMA)” and also approved amendment in Rules of Business, 1973 whereby “Business related to Federal Government Properties Management Authority” will be subject of Ministry of Finance. Cabinet approved appointment of Mr. Muhammad Azfar Ahsan as Chairman, Board of Investment. Cabinet approved appointment of Dr. Inayat Hussain as Deputy Governor State Bank of Pakistan. Cabinet received a briefing on allotment and quota policy by Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation. In order to provide integrated policy and strategy for new or existing programs of socio-ecnomic uplift of the poor, Cabinet approved Ehsaas Ordinance, 2021. Cabinet approved promulgation of ordinance to rectify the affairs of Pakistan Nursing Council.