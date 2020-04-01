PM asks nation to donate in PM’s Relief Fund for COVID-19

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked the nation to donate in the PM’s COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund-2020 set up to fight the coronavirus. In a tweet on Wednesday, the premier said this fund will be used to take care of all those who have been made destitute by the lockdown.

Send your tax deductible donation to Acc. No. 4162 786 786 National Bank of Pakistan Main Branch Karachi,” he appealed. “For those who deposit money in this account and declare it in tax statements, will get tax exemptions based on it,” the PM said.

Meanwhile, PM Imran has also directed federal ministers to monitor the relief operation not in their offices but also in their constituencies. He also ordered to make a plan for the help of poverty-stricken people with the cooperation of elite class. The ministers should ensure delivery of ration bags to all the impoverished families, he instructed. Prime Minister’s COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund-2020 has been set up to help us fight this pandemic. I want everyone to donate towards this fund which will be used to take care of all those who have been made destitute by the lockdown. Pakistan has reported more than 2,000 coronavirus cases so far. Of these, most are from Punjab and Sindh. Most of the country is under lockdown and daily wage labourers are at a loss over how to get food