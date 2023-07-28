ISLAMABAD:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday arrived for a one-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to condole over the death of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the brother of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

During the visit, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the prime minister will convey condolences to the president of the UAE, on behalf of the entire nation.

“He will meet UAE President His Highness Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to condole demise of his brother Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on behalf of Pakistan’s government and its people,” the minister said in a tweet.

Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi are also accompanying the premier.

Earlier this month, PM Shehbaz, in a productive telephonic conversation with President Sheikh Mohamed, expressed profound gratitude for the latter’s unwavering support in ensuring economic and financial stability in Pakistan.

The prime minister also expressed gratitude for the generous deposits of US$1 billion in the State Bank of Pakistan.