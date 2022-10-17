JACOBABAD: On Monday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif landed in Jacobabad to begin a daylong trip to Balochistan. During the trip, the PM reportedly conducted an aerial survey of Sindh’s flood-affected areas as district administration officers briefed passengers on how to help flood victims.

He would be informed about the current relief and recovery operations in the flood-affected districts during his visit to the Sohbatpur district.

The PM will also pay a condolence visit to Nawab Akhtar Mengal, the leader of the Balochistan National Party (Mengal), at his home in Wadh, Khuzdar.