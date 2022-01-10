Pakistan’s former fast bowler and the national cricket team’s ex-coach Waqar Younis is scheduled to undergo a minor eye surgery today (Monday).

The former pacer shared his health status with his fans and followers on Twitter, as he asked them to pray for him ahead of his surgery.

“Going for a small surgery please pray for me. Thank you for the company Asfand,” the former Pakistan captain tweeted along with his picture.

Going for a small surgery please pray for me🤲🏻. Thank you for the company #Asfand #Eye pic.twitter.com/dACeSrBLFs — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) January 10, 2022

Twitterati respond

Fans and cricketers responded on Twitter and prayed for his health.

