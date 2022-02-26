By Asif Mahmood



Why do the Russia and US always fight by proxies using the soil of another country butchering the innocent people therein? Why don’t they have a direct war once for all? After all they have the power and ability to land their missiles directly from New York to Moscow and from Washington to Saint Petersburg.

Mark Twain has rightly said “God created war so that Americans would learn geography”. Add the Russia here and the couplet is done with the added flavor of rhyme.



In Cuban Missile Crisis the land of Cuba was used by the Soviet Union and later on USA paid back in the same coins when it announced an anti ballistic missiles defense to be installed in Poland. Sometime we witness both are fighting in Syria and sometime in Afghanistan. The question is : why do they choose some other country as battlefield? Why don’t they prefer a direct war? As said earlier that they have the power to do so. Please do it and let the world have a sigh of relief.



Russia has an unprecedented air power with 873 Fighters,742 Dedicated Attack,424 Transports,497 Trainers,127 Special-Mission,1,522 Helicopters and 531 Attack Helicopters. On the other hand US is having 2,085 Fighters,715 Dedicated Attack,945 Transports,2,643 Trainers,742 Special-Mission,5,768 Helicopters and 967 Attack Helicopters.

US’ Navy is having 11 Aircraft Carriers,91 Destroyers,19 Corvettes,66 Submarines,13 Patrol and11 Mine Warfare.

Similarly Russian navy is equipped with 1 Aircraft Carriers,16 Destroyers,10 Frigates,79 Corvettes,62 Submarines,41 Patrol and 48 Mine Warfare.



The US’ Army is equipped with 6,289 Tanks,39,253 Armored Vehicles,1,465 Self-Propelled Artillery,2,740 Towed Artillery and 1,366 Rocket Projectors and the Russian Army is having 12,950 Tanks,27,038 Armored Vehicles,6,083 Self-Propelled Artillery,4,465 Towed Artillery and 3,860 Rocket Projectors only to make its military might horrible.

And if the conventional weapons do not suffice for both the countries they have Nukes as well. US’ arsenal is having 6185 Nuclear warheads and Russia is armed with 6500 Nuclear warheads.

The powerful nations have literally eviscerated the International Law and the UN is hapless and toothless for all practical purposes. These nations make the law and then violate it with complete impunity. They have kept the whole world as hostage to their whims. This is the right time that the world should wake up from its slumber.

At least they should be requested to have an all out and a direct war. Please!