LAHORE: A plea challenging National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Amendment Ordinance 2021 has been refiled in Lahore High Court (LHC) Monday.

According to sources, the petition was re-submitted in the court after removing the objections raised by the registrar office.

The plaintiff requested the court to halt implementation on the bill till final decision on the plea. The ordinance cannot be released for a single person, he added.

Federal government and others have been made party in the plea.

President Dr Arif Alvi had promulgated NAB Amendment Ordinance 2021 paving way to extend the tenure of anti-graft watchdog.

Later, addressing a joint news conference along with Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Minister for Law, Farogh Nasim said the President of Pakistan will appoint Chairman National Accountability Bureau after consultation with Leader of the House and Leader of the opposition in the National Assembly.

Farogh Nasim said the government is bringing in a presidential ordinance to introduce some amendments in the NAB laws for more transparency and clarity.

He said the matter will be referred to a parliamentary committee to be constituted by the Speaker National Assembly with equal representation from the treasury and the opposition benches if the consultation with the Prime Minister and the Opposition leader does not remain consensus oriented. He said a provision has been inserted in the new ordinance deleting the word non-extendable.

The law minister said now the current and retired chairmen of NAB, with new names will be considered for their appointment as the next Chief of the anti-corruption watchdog. He said it will enhance pool for the selection of NAB chairman.