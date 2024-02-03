Former captain of the national cricket team and head coach of Hyderabad Bahadurs, Misbah-ul-Haq has said that NOC should not have been given to the players before the World Cup to play in the leagues.

While giving a press conference during the Sindh Premier League in Karachi, Misbah-ul-Haq said that instead of making the policy of the league on paper, NOC should be given after looking at the situation, if it is not a big event, then allow the players to play. A player may be out for two months and not play a league.

He said that ad-hocism is harmful, it should not be the case that if someone changes at the top, then everything at the bottom also changes.

Misbah-ul-Haq said that here they are sent home based on a series, this is not the right way, today foreign coaches, even the top local coaches do not want to work together.

The former captain added that the PCB technical committee was there until the director was not there, now the technical committee is not active.

He said that I think there is nothing wrong with having different captains in different formats, the player learns captaincy gradually, and it is good to divide the responsibilities according to the format.

Misbah-ul-Haq added that the conditions of West Indies will not be different for Pakistan, we can do well in the T20 World Cup, we have to make a good combination, and Pakistan has the resources to dominate in the T20.

The former captain said that having Sindhi emerging players in the Sindh Premier League (SPL) is very useful, such tournaments play a role in giving confidence to young players, spending time with top players, and getting exposure. Players will benefit a lot.

Misbah-ul-Haq said that it is a fact that now everyone’s interest has shifted towards the short format, the leagues are also financially attractive for players, but Test performance is always remembered, West Indies’ Shimar Joseph is also for everyone. Have become heroes.

Misbah said that Test cricket will never end, yes the attraction of ODI will decrease due to T20, but when you are a big format player then the short format is like ‘Malay’ for you.