Former national team captain Shahid Afridi has revealed that players are made part of the team by taking money and on the basis of recommendations, so how will the team move forward?

Speaking on a private TV channel, former national team captain and all-rounder Shahid Afridi said that I do not want any contract from the board, I have always said that whenever you need me, I am available, ready to work at the grassroots level.

He said that the services of Muhammad Yousuf are not needed with the Pakistani team but in the National Cricket Academy, where they can work with the batsmen and learn their techniques.

The former all-rounder said that I do not understand why our stars need coaching or positions with the Pakistani team.

Shahid Afridi revealed that if the presidents of the regions at the U-13, U-16 and U-19 levels take money from the players and give them a chance to play on their recommendation, then where will cricket go from here?

He said that when you are not providing justice to the child from the bottom, then what results are you expecting?