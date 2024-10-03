Sao Paulo/Montreal: Aerospace giant Embraer has unveiled a fully automated private jet concept that represents a major advance in future aviation.

The company has partnered with aircraft maker Bombardier to introduce futuristic business jets that will be flown by artificial intelligence. The jet company announced plans for a future midsize cabin jet at the National Business Aviation Association event in Orlando, Florida. Embraer said on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that the project includes a cabin with three zones. As per the plan, one of these zones shows a lounge with ample seating space including the cockpit.

The futuristic cabin plan also shows an image of windows with touchscreens. The aircraft is designed to be powered entirely by sustainable fuel and the aircraft is designed without engines in the wings. Instead, the engines appear to be mounted one above the other and have three air intakes—one on top of the fuselage and two on the side.