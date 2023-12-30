KARACHI: Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce Gohar Ijaz has said that 1500 acres of land of Steel Mills was allocated for an Industrial Park and its development was assigned to Chinese authorities under CPEC.

According to the official announcement, a meeting was held between the Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (R) Maqbool Baqir and the Federal Minister for Commerce Gohar Ijaz at the Chief Minister’s House in which the need to establish more industrial parks in Karachi was discussed.

Speaking to the Chief Minister, Gohar Ejaz said that the federal government has prepared a plan to hand over it to the Chinese authorities to establish its industrial units.

The Chief Minister said that industrialization is the only solution to develop the economy and create employment opportunities and it certainly opens new avenues for prosperity and development.