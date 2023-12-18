ISLAMABAD: It has been learned that the caretaker government has made a plan to cut 29 billion in the budget of the parliamentarians’ development schemes (SDGs) before the general elections on February 8 next year.

This decision will help to fulfill the goal of IMF and remove the concerns of some political circles, 61 billion 28 crores have been released out of the budget of 90 billion 12 crores allocated for the schemes of members of parliament.

According to Haku Matiz Tawar, the caretaker government has prepared to impose a ban on the release of funds for the schemes of parliamentarians.

According to sources, it is proposed to stop the release of more funds for the parliamentarians’ schemes during the current financial year.

According to the sources, the caretaker government has prepared to kill two birds with one arrow, by stopping the release of funds for the schemes of the parliamentarians, on the one hand, the goal of reducing the expenses under the IMF program will be met, on the other hand, the expenses of the parliamentarians in the election year will be met. It will help in alleviating the concerns of some political quarters regarding the continuation of funds for the schemes.

According to the government sources, it is proposed not to release funds for the schemes of parliamentarians during the rest of the current financial year 2023-24, however, there is no proposal to ban the expenditure of already released funds.