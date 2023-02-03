KARACHI: On Friday during intraday trading in the interbank market, the Pakistani rupee fell by Rs6.64 against the US dollar.

At 2:00 p.m., the exchange rate between the local currency and the dollar was Rs276.

The value of the dollar was also increased by Rs2, trading at Rs277.50.

Market sentiment is being impacted, said a market analyst, by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s speech today on the IMF’s criticism of the finance minister and the economic team.

The rupee was further under pressure on Thursday as it finished the day at 271.36 versus the dollar, down Rs2.53 or 0.93 percent.

As negotiations between the IMF and Pakistan continue in the federal capital, Thursday’s closing was the weakest point for the local currency.