On Tuesday, the rupee continued to decline it against dollar in the interbank market, dropping to Rs217.66 for the second straight day.

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data shows that the local currency, Re1, closed down after losing 0.46 percent of its value.The rupee would continue to experience pressure until the nation got the loan tranche from the International Monetary Fund, according to Saad bin Naseer, director of the web-based financial data and analytics portal Mettis Global.

In addition, he pointed out that exports were declining even though the import restrictions on luxury and non-essential goods had been relaxed. “As a result, the rupee has once again begun to deteriorate.”

He claimed that there was a paucity of dollars on the open market and that they were not even available for 225 rupees. “There’s terror once more. Commercial banks will need to be stopped from purchasing dollars at premium prices, he said, and the State Bank will need to step in.Zafar Paracha, general secretary of the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (Ecap), agreed with Naseer. He said that fewer exports and remittances were to blame for the rupee’s recent decline.

He continued by saying that money was also being transported into Afghanistan.