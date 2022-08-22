There is no in-between; you either love pineapple on pizza or you don’t.The pizza topping that divides the globe today was created by a Canadian cook in the 1960s.In reality, Sam Panopolous was a Greek immigrant to Canada.

He wanted to do something different at the restaurant he owned in Ontario. He topped his pizza with canned pineapple and slices of ham to mix sweet and sour flavours similar to Americanized Chinese cuisine.

While some people view it as a culinary sin, others view it as a timeless dish.His “fusion meal” inspired the Australian food processing company Golden Circle to publish a cookbook of tropical recipes. It turned out that the business was a significant canner of pineapples.

However, pork and pineapple aren’t the only meat and fruit combinations that are well-known and adored in various cuisines. For instance, lamb with pomegranate is a popular dish in Iran. Cranberry sauce and other fruity foods are served with the Thanksgiving turkey in the United States.

It seems that the flavours of sweet and salty go nicely together. The finest illustration would be salted caramel. Therefore, flavour layering is crucial to chefs, and many of them work hard to combine various flavours to produce the ideal dish.