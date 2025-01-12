An important political development has come to light regarding the opposition alliance, as important contact has been made between the spiritual leader of the Hurrs and the head of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), Pir Sahib Pagara Syed Sibghatullah Shah Rashidi, and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

According to the report, the Information Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Imran Khan’s close aide Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif had an important meeting with Pir Pagara. Senior politician Muhammad Ali Durrani was also present in the meeting.

According to the report, Pir Pagara conveyed a message of good wishes and goodwill to Imran Khan, while Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif conveyed a message of good wishes from Imran Khan to Pir Pagara and the GDA leadership.

During the meeting, important consultations were held regarding the political situation of the leaders and future strategies. PTI and GDA agreed to consult to solve the problems facing the country. The meeting also agreed to further increase contacts in the future.

Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif conveyed the message of good wishes from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, to which Pir Pagara expressed his goodwill in return.

Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said that Pir Pagara is a respected figure of Pakistan, his political insight is important in getting Pakistan out of problems.

Pir Pagara appreciated the role of Muhammad Ali Durrani in bringing the opposition closer and said that he should further increase his role in promoting mutual contacts among the opposition parties.

Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif appreciated the efforts of Muhammad Ali Durrani on behalf of the party leadership regarding contacts among the opposition parties.