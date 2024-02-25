The project to build the much-delayed gas pipeline between Iran and Pakistan has been approved by the outgoing caretaker government. To ensure that the project is not impeded in the future, the incoming administration will need to take additional diplomatic and legal actions. The construction of an 80-kilometer pipeline segment from the Iranian border to Gwadar was approved by the Cabinet Committee on Energy on Friday. Pakistan has not been able to begin construction on its side of the border, presumably because of fears of incurring US sanctions, while the Iranians have completed the construction of the pipeline on their end.Given that Pakistan had provided a sovereign guarantee for the project, it appears that the interim administration took Iran’s potential to move the International Court of Arbitration into consideration when making its decision. This move could cost Pakistan $18 billion.

The relocation of the caretaker setup ought to provide some clarification on the project’s future. The program, which was first approved in 2009, has remained unfinished primarily because local governments have not made a firm decision regarding its future. After consulting with impartial foreign experts, the caretaker administration concluded that although Pakistan’s claim of force majeure for its inability to move forward with the plan might result in US sanctions, this was a weak defense. It was therefore preferable to carry out the project. In reference to the incoming government, the PML-N stated in its most recent election manifesto that it wished to “enhance economic and energy ties” with Iran, referring particularly to the oil and gas industries. Therefore, the policies of the new rulers and the decisions made by the caretaker administration shouldn’t conflict.

The truth is that Pakistan requires consistent, reasonably priced access to natural gas. As evidenced by the gas load-shedding in the industrial and residential sectors, particularly during the winter, there is a shortage of supply in the area.Thus, it is economically rational to import Iranian gas; the geopolitical elements of the scenario are what have caused the lengthy delays in the plan’s implementation. The US sanctions are not a cause for concern. For example, China and India have been importing Russian oil despite Western disapproval of this trade because of the situation in Ukraine. The US has imposed sanctions on a large number of entities and individuals having ties to Russia. This includes companies in China, Turkey, and the UAE. Though one could argue that China and India have the financial clout to withstand sanctions from the US and Europe, Pakistan can trade with Iran and avoid Washington’s wrath if it plays its cards right.

In order to guarantee that the project is shielded from US sanctions, the state should move forward with the pipeline while closely monitoring the legal and diplomatic fronts. The new administration needs to act in the best interests of the nation.