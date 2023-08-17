MD Roze TV Abdul Rafay Niazi met with PIO Asim Khichi congratulations on assuming the post.

ISLAMABAD : Muhammad Asim Khichi the Chief Information Officer of the Government of Pakistan and Chief Officer of the Ministry of Information and Shariah, has paid tribute to the journalistic services of SK Niazi , Chief Editor Pakistan Group of News Paper , and said that S.K. Under the editorship of SK Niazi , Pakistan Group of news Papers has always promoted constructive and positive journalism in the country, and for the first time, it has played the role of a beacon for other institutions with a journalistic code of conduct. He said this while meeting Roze TV MD Rafay Khan Niazi and Rozenama Pakistan deputy editor Naveed khan Niazi . RozeTV MD Rafay Khan Niazi met him in his office yesterday. He was also accompanied by the deputy editor of Rozenama Pakistan. Rafay Khan Niazi congratulated the PIO for his good work and paid Tribute.