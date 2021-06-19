Rawalpindi: Commissioner Rawalpindi Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah expressed immense displeasure over the reports of dengue larvae detection in government offices and directed to issue warnings to all these offices. He directed all Allied Departments to optimum their performance by 100% in the next two weeks. He said that strict legal action would be taken against those who will show any negligence in the anti-dengue campaign. In this regard, explanation calls should also be issued to the officials involved in the bogus activities. The heads of all departments should once again go through the dengue SOPs and understand them, he added. Commissioner Rawalpindi said that the anti-dengue campaign continues throughout the year and even if we could not control it, it would be our incompetence. In this regard, we have to get out of the habit of showing performance in black and white only and work practically by focusing our field activities and pay special attention to third party validation in order to make all this exercise fruitful. Although only two confirmed cases of dengue have been reported in Rawalpindi so far, the confirmed cases found in other parts of the country could be a threat to us as well due to frequent mobility.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of anti-dengue review meeting held at the Commissioner's Office, Rawalpindi. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Amir Aqiq Khan, Additional Commissioner (Co-ordination) Arif Umar Aziz, Director General RDA Nadeem Abro, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr. Faiza Kanwal, Civil Defense Officer Sanjeeda Khanum, Dr. Sajjad and a large number of heads of other concerned government departments.

Commissioner Rawalpindi further directed that special dengue surveillance should be carried out in the under construction buildings, garbage dumps and cemeteries within the district limits and house hold indoor and outdoor survey should be carried out effectively. In addition, ensure the availability of the required medicines in hospitals; an integrated system should be put in place for awareness of general public. Giving a detailed briefing on anti-dengue activities, health department briefed that 29 FIRs, 220 Challans, 986 notices and 54 buildings have been sealed in Rawalpindi district for violating dengue SOPs.