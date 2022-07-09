ISLAMABAD: Abdul Qadir Patel, the minister of national health services (NHS), said on Friday that the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences’ (Pims) top administration had been suspended.

The minister suspended the hospital’s administrative head without even asking the hospital’s clinical head, who was in charge of patient safety, for an explanation, shocking many in the medical community.

The hospital’s director (Dr. Khalid Masood), the head of infectious diseases, the director of Mother and Child Hospital (MCH), and the in-charge pharmacist were all suspended, according to a post the minister made on social media.Three pregnant ladies were in the gynaecology ward of Pims on July 1 when their condition deteriorated to the point that they needed to be moved to the intensive care unit (ICU). While the other two patients recovered and were eventually released, one of the patients passed away.

On July 5, Mr. Patel declared that he had learned about the suspected usage of contaminated syringes at Pims and that, if the claim was confirmed, criminal charges would be brought against the hospital’s administration.

A drug control team went to the gynaecology ward’s store in Pims on July 6 and took six samples of medications and surgical supplies for testing.