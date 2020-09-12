PIMS Deputy Executive Director accused of harassment by nurse

ISLAMABAD : A nurse of PIMS Hospital Islamabad has accused the Deputy Executive Director of harassment. However, the official has denied the allegations. A case has been registered at the request of the female nurse. The nurse alleges that she was harassed by the doctor and that her house was attacked as well. However, the doctor has gotten pre arrest bail and announced legal action against the accuser. Taking note of the matter, a fact-finding committee has been set up by the PIMS administration. In a statement, the deputy executive director denied the allegations, saying the accusation was staged by the nurse out of fear of being caught for financial irregularities. Iqbal Durrani said the female nurse intervened in the management’s meeting with PWD on September 1 and that he met her in the presence of 12 other people. He added that the nurse has presented no evidence but we have camera recordings to prove that I have never met her alone and her allegations are baseless.