ATTOCK: A training aircraft of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) was crashed near Attock on Friday. Both the pilots were safe as they ejected the aircraft timely. There was also no loss or damage on the ground as the plane crashed far from the populated area. The aircraft was on a routine training mission. The Air Headquarters has formed a high-level board to investigate the reasons behind the crash of the aircraft.
Pak-Us relations moving in right direction: NSA Moeed Yusuf
WASHINGTON: National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf has said that Pak-US relations are heading in the right direction. Yusuf through...Read more