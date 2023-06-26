ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines has announced a 35% increase in the flying allowance for pilots as well as the issuance of a notification in this regard.

To receive the 35% increase in flying allowance, you must have flown for at least 50 hours and have worked for the company for 10 years.

The announcement stated that flying allowances would increase for pilots with 20 years of service by 30%, for those with 30 years of service by 25%, and for those with more than 30 years of service by 20%.

Those who refuse to perform their duties and show up late without a valid excuse will not be eligible for the flying allowance.

Pilots with PIA will receive a flying allowance of 150% per hour for flights under 60 hours and 200% per hour for flights above 70 hours.

The announcement further stated that pilots who fly for 71 hours or more will receive a flying allowance of 250% per hour.

For domestic flights, the flying allowance for pilots has increased from Rs 250 to Rs 750 per hour, while for international flights, it has increased from $5 to $10 per hour.

The PIA Board of Directors has authorised the increase in the pilots’ flying allowance, and it will take effect on June 1.