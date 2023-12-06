The cyclone has wreaked havoc in India and meanwhile, pictures of actor Aamir Khan being rescued in a boat have emerged.

After Cyclone Mechung hit the coast of the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, torrential rains are happening in the Indian city of Chennai, which has disrupted the life system.

According to Indian media reports, heavy rains are also happening in the state of Tamil Nadu due to this storm, 13 deaths have been confirmed so far in the flood situation.

Actor Aamir Khan and Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal were also stuck in Chennai due to the flood situation and were rescued by local authorities by boat.

Actor Vishnu Vishal shared pictures of his house on X which was surrounded by water on all four sides.

He wrote in his post that “water has entered my house and its level is rising badly”.

After this post, Vishnu shared more pictures in which Aamir Khan was also seen riding a boat with him.

In the post, the Tamil actor said that he got out of the situation by boat with the help of the Fire and Rescue Department.

On the other hand, Tamil Nadu Minister TRB Raja responded to actor Vishnu Vishal’s post and addressed the actor and said, “On my behalf, thank a good person (Aamir Khan) who stands at your level as well.” They are good people and they did not resort to any recommendation to get themselves rescued’.

The minister further wrote that ‘Aamir Khan waited for help like ordinary citizens instead of making recommendations’.

It should be noted that a high alert has been issued in the states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Orissa in view of heavy rains.

Runways and subways at the Chennai airport were flooded, trains and flights were canceled due to torrential rains in Chennai, schools were closed and large parts of the city lost power.