Joe Biden on Wednesday was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States of America at a grand ceremony but low-key one as spectators were not allowed to physically attend the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those in attendance included members of the US Congress, former presidents, dignitaries, members of the first and second family, and some celebrates.For many Joe Biden’s speech stood out as he urged Americans to unite and spoke about the coronavirus pandemic.

But for the internet there was one picture that stood out and it was not the historic moments when Joe Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris took oath.Instead it was the picture of Joe Biden’s Democratic rival Senator Bernie Sanders that broke the internet.

The senator’s picture of him sitting alone with his mittens proved to be gold for Twitter users as they started posting memes of the lawmaker.According to journalist Barry Malone the picture was taken by AFP’s Brendan Smialowski. On the other hand, Buzzfeed reporter Ruby Cramer said that the mittens were made by Vermont teacher Jen Ellis.

Cramer reported that the the teacher gave the mittens to the senator from the US state of Vermont over two years ago.”They are made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece made from recycled plastic bottles,” said Cramer.