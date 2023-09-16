The schedule of national airline PIA could not return to normal due to which 10 flights were canceled even today.

According to aviation sources, the schedule of 10 flights of the national airline has been changed and many more flights are delayed.

According to sources, 2 flights PK 501 and PK 502 from Karachi to and from Turbat have been cancelled.

Apart from this, 2 up and down flights to Lahore PK 302 and PK 303, Karachi to Islamabad and return flights PK 368 and 369, Karachi to Sukkur and Sukkur to Karachi 2 flights PK 336 and PK 337, Karachi to Faisalabad flight PK 340 and Faisalabad to Karachi PK 341 have also been cancelled.

Civil Aviation has given one billion rupees to PIA, salaries of employees are continuing

Sources said that PIA flight PK 741 from Islamabad to Jeddah was delayed by four and a half hours, while PK 601 from Islamabad to Gilgit was also delayed.

PK 301 from Islamabad to Karachi was delayed by 2.5 hours and PK 725 from Lahore to Riyadh was delayed by 3 hours while PK 605 from Islamabad to Gilgit departed 50 minutes before the scheduled time. will

Flight PK325 from Islamabad to Quetta is delayed by one hour and 20 minutes, flight PK509 from Islamabad to Turbat is delayed by one and a half hours and flight PK310 from Karachi to Quetta is delayed by two hours. has been delayed.

According to sources, flight PK 300 to Islamabad was delayed by two and a half hours, while flight PK 168 to Al Qasim from Multan and PK 221 to Dubai were delayed by 2.2 hours.

PIA flight PK 739 from Multan was supposed to depart for Jeddah at 12 pm last night, but the plane is not available to take Umrah pilgrims wearing Ihram to Jeddah at the airport.