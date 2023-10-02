Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation has warned Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and other airlines about flight delays.

Saudi Aviation issued warning letters to a total of 26 airlines and said that if the airlines do not improve their performance, their slots will be reduced.

Saudi Aviation issued a warning saying that PIA should ensure the timely arrival and departure of its flights.

PIA has also been warned of fines for delaying flights.

According to the sources, PIA’s flight operations to Saudi Arabia are badly affected, flights are delayed for several hours due to aircraft damage.

Also read: