KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has revealed the itinerary for its flights during this year’s Hajj, with the first one departing for Saudi Arabia on May 21.

From May 21 to August 2, the national flag carrier will offer pre- and post-Hajj flights, according to a PIA official. During the Hajj operation, the PIA will fly to Jeddah and Madinah using Boeing 777 and Airbus A-320.

The PIA has chosen to charge pilgrims travelling to Saudi Arabia under a private Hajj programme fares in US dollars, as it did in previous years.

The cost of the pilgrims’ flights will be between $870 and $1,180 for those from the Southern region and $910 to $1,220 for those from the Northern region, respectively.

The spokeswoman stated that the Ministry of Religious Affairs would reveal the cost of travel for pilgrims visiting the country under a government programme. The price would probably fall between Rs310,000 and Rs330,000. This year, the cost of the hajj is anticipated to reach Rs. 1.25 million.