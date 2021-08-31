ISLAMABAD: Another feather in the cap of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) as one of its pilots, Captain Maqsood Bijrani, has been awarded gold medal by President Arif Alvi for his ‘valour’, on Tuesday.

Captain Bijarani had safely brought Pakistanis stranded in Kabul after the Taliban takeover on August 15 back to Islamabad, particularly when the PIA plane was unable to take off due to uncertain circumstances in the Afghan capital.

The Taliban had entered Kabul around a fortnight ago, on August 15, after two decades of war against the imperialist USA and the allied NATO forces.