The players of the teams participating in the Champions Trophy will be transported to Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad through special flights of the national airline PIA.

According to the details, PIA will provide travel facilities to the international teams participating in the Cricket Champions Trophy to be held in Pakistan.

PIA, in cooperation with the Pakistan Cricket Board, has made special arrangements for the domestic transportation of the teams.

According to the spokesperson, special charter flights will be operated for the domestic transportation of the cricket teams in the Champions Trophy, and special measures will also be taken to expose the guest teams to Pakistani culture during the flight.

According to the spokesperson, 09 special charter flights will be operated between Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore.